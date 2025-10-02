Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS $CIG Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS alerts:

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE CIG opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Company Profile

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS ( NYSE:CIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.