Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5%

JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average is $273.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

