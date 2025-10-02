CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 32,022 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

