Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 258 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Diversified Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPM stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

