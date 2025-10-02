Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $37.80 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 125,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 40,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $108,719,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 127.5% during the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.45 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average is $214.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.51.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

