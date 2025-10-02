Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,538.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 326,129 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 317,166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,625 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

