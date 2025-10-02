FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.6%

FDX stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.