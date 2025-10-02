Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 11,219.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 135,531 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 49.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.2% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

