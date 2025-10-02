Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,555 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 515.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 913,371 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

