Fifth Third Bancorp Has $100,000 Stock Position in SouthState Co. $SSB

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 15,507.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 63,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $3,199,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.The company had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. National Bankshares set a $127.00 price objective on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. This represents a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 3,338 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile



SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

