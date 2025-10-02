Fifth Third Bancorp Has $107,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Morningstar Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ MORN opened at $227.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.00. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $226.26 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.55 and its 200-day moving average is $282.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.