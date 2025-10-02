Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,071 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 132.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WesBanco by 573.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 89.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.