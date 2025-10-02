Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 122 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $1,451,521.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 406,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,930,615.65. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,278 shares of company stock worth $96,884,301. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.74.

Atlassian stock opened at $149.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $196.59. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $149.06 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

