Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 330 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,540,000 after buying an additional 1,943,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,114,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,681,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 880,612 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,632.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 727,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

