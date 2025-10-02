Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,359 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 94.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 117.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on B shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

