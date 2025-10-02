Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

