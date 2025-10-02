Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 7,977 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $177,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

