GAMMA Investing LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amer Sports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.6%

Amer Sports stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.