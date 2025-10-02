GAMMA Investing LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 111,316.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

