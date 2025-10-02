GAMMA Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Saia alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Saia by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 15.0% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $293.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.38. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $624.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.