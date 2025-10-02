GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CUK

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

