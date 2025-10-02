GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,758,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,100. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

