GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 243 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,700,651.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,489.64. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,602,891 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONQ. B. Riley upped their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

