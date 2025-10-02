GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $172.47 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $195.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.73 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.