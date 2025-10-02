GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $75.51 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

