Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average of $255.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

