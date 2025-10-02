Graco Inc. $GGG Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 982.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Graco Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GGG opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.Graco’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.