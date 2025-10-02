Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,570,329. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $753.01 and a 200 day moving average of $673.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

