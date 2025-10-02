Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,285 shares of company stock worth $50,994,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

