Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $109.00. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price objective on Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. Merus has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $94.56.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,500. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Atle Fund Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 59,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 2,153.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

