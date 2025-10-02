Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.