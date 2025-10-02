Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 246.9% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 52,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,994,787 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

