Jabil, Inc. $JBL Position Trimmed by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 54,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Down 1.0%

Jabil stock opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,416 shares of company stock worth $14,071,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

