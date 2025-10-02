JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.3% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.22 and its 200 day moving average is $273.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

