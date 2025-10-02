JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

