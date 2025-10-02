JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Sfm LLC

Sfm LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sfm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

