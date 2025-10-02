JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.45. The company has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

