JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Cut by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

Shares of JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average is $273.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

