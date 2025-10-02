JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Cut by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

