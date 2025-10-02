JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Reduced by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.45. The firm has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.