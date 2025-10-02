KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 936 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $13,675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,233,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,662,235.02. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $187.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

