L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $300.80 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $305.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

