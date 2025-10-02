Merus’ (MRUS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lifesci Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets cut Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. Merus has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $94.56.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merus by 99.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 1,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,457 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,837,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,042,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,430,000 after purchasing an additional 541,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

