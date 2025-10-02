MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

