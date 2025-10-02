Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 6,022 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $131,511,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 824,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $410,250,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.63.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $519.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.66 and a 200 day moving average of $464.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.