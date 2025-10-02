Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Bank & Trust Co

Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.4% of Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,511,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 824,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $410,250,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 500,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $248,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.63.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3%

Microsoft stock opened at $519.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.83. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

