Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

