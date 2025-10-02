MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $717.34 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $753.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,570,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

