MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.11. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 6,494,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $46,822,828.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,000. This represents a 76.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.