NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $85.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.